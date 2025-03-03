Two Displaced As Fire Destroys Mobile Home With Pets Inside

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A fire broke out at a mobile home in the Cedar Manor neighborhood on Sunday morning in Dauphin County. The Londonderry Township Fire Company was dispatched to the scene at 6:36am Sunday following reports of a residential fire and possible entrapment. Firefighters found the home to be about 90% involved, and as crews battled the blaze, the owners of the single-wide mobile home arrived on the scene as well. The owners were able to confirm that there were no residents in the home at the time of the fire. However, in addition to the two residents being displaced, there were 10 pet casualties as a result of the fire, as the homeowners’ eight cats and two chinchillas were unable to escape the flames. There were no additional reported injuries or fatalities aside from the lost animals.