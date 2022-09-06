Two Crashes Along Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY – PA State Police were busy with two separate crashes today along Interstate 81 south in Swatara Township, Lebanon County. Shortly before 5 a.m., troopers responded to the area of mile marker 93 and found two commercial motor vehicles blocking the entire roadway. They then discovered a second crash involving a single commercial motor vehicle rolled over in the median leaking fluids. Life Lion transported one operator to Hershey Medical Center for an injury to his head. Another operator was treated for minor injuries. A Hazmat unit responded to assist with cleanup. The roadway was closed for several hours, but has been reopened.