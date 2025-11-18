Two Charged In Lancaster Township Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Criminal charges have been filed against 20-year-old Aaron Shell and 21-year-old Brian Santos-Caraballo in connection with a January 10, 2025 shooting that occurred outside the Getty Mart on Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. During the incident, an uninvolved bystander was hit by gunfire and seriously injured. Both are currently in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges. Shell has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses. Caraballo faces aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, and other charges. The case remains open and active as investigators continue to identify and locate additional suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact gcarlson@lancastertownshippolice.org.

