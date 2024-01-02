Two Charged In Lancaster County Fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two Lancaster County women are facing charges of access device fraud, theft, and conspiracy. On September 9th, 2023 Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to the Legends of Lititz adult care facility located at 80 West Millport Road in Warwick Township for a reported theft. It was reported that there were 17 transactions made on a victim’s ATM card at various locations. During the investigation, it was determined that 28-year-old Deanna Mercado of Lancaster conspired with 33-year-old Naishanna Carter of Manheim to take a total of $12,340.00 from the victim’s account.