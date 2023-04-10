Two Charged In Harrisburg Shooting

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police charged two men involved a shooting. On Sunday April 9th around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North 15th and Herr Streets. Upon arrival, officers found two adult males with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. An investigation discovered that the victims were responsible for the injuries to each other. Video footage showed that the men had a brief interaction with each other, and then both brandished handguns and fired at the other. The men were eventually identified as Corey Palm and Jaleel Jackson. Both are charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and various firearms offenses. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.