Two Charged In Ephrata Grocery Store Burglary

EPHRATA – Authorities in Lancaster County charged two people for their involvement in a burglary at an Ephrata grocery store. The months-long investigation resulted in 27-year-old Colby Mummaw of Ephrata being charged with breaking into Ebenezer Groceries in the early morning hours of July 9, 2022 and stealing cash and a safe containing cash. 27-year-old Kayla Singley of Ephrata, who was an acquaintance of Mummaw’s, worked at the store at the time of the burglary and is alleged to have provided information to Mummaw in furtherance of the burglary and theft. Discovery of new evidence in late December led to the filing of charges in this case. Mummaw was already in Lancaster County Prison related to previous pending robbery charges. A warrant was issued for Singley, who was arrested on January 1. She was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.