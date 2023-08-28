Two Charged In Bank Scam

HARRISBURG (AP) – A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in a scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information. According to the PA Attorney General’s office, the suspects disguised their phone numbers to make it seem as if the calls were coming from the banks’ phone numbers. Victims then got locked out of their accounts. Officials say the scam netted at least $1.8 million, with at least $1.3 million stolen from customers of Enola-based Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Two members of the theft ring have been arrested and charged so far, and charges are expected against additional suspects. 23-year-old Tyreese Lewis and 19-year-old Carl Gonzalez face identity theft, access device fraud, and other charges. Lewis of Harrisburg was jailed without bail. Gonzalez of Highspire was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.