Two Caught/One Still Free In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – The second of three suspects in an attempted homicide case in Lancaster has been arrested. Officers responded Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Dauphin Street and found a victim who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting. Three suspects were being sought. Authorities arrested 15-year-old Charles Freeman yesterday at his home on Sterling Place after he was found hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet. Police had arrested 17-year-old Jose Ramos of New Dorwart Street on February 3. 18-year-old Sakiwa Ntuli of Sterling Place is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ntuli is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. The three teens face attempted criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment, and other charges.