Two Bills To Help With Energy Bills

HARRISBURG – Two pieces of legislation will be introduced by Bucks County Rep. Joe Hogan to help Pennsylvanians with the increasing energy prices. The first would allow PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate claimants to deduct the money spent on utilities, such as electricity, water, and natural gas bills, from their income when claiming a rebate. This would result in more people qualifying for the program or larger rebates. The second also adds an energy element to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by creating a new supplemental rebate to help claimants with energy costs. Claimants would be eligible to receive up to $250 for any qualified energy costs accrued the previous year. Both pieces of legislation are awaiting official introduction.