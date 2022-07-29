Two Bills Impact PA Workers Rights

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced two bills impacting workers’ rights. The first bill would prohibit businesses that operate in PA from taking tax deductions for expenses incurred in opposing unionization efforts of their workers. The second bill would amend the tax code to prohibit state agencies from awarding tax credits to businesses that are found guilty of federal or state labor violations in the past 10 years. Pisciottano said these bills would help enforce existing labor laws by preventing businesses from adopting union-busting practices, allowing workers to decide, without undue influence, whether they want to form or join a union. House Bills 2749 and 2750 have been referred to the state House Finance Committee for review.