Two Bills Helping PA Veterans Pass Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved two bills introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties that would help PA veterans. Senate Bill 248 creates the Veteran-Owned Business Loan Guarantee Program within the PA Financing Authority. The program would be funded with $5 million of existing dollars from another program run by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development. The bill defines a veteran-owned business as one in which 51% or more of the organization is owned or controlled by one or more veterans. Senate Bill 447 establishes the PA VETConnect program, which is administered by the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and helps the state’s more than 700,000 veterans access information, resources, programs, and services in their area and statewide. The bills now go to the PA House.