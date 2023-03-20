Two Bills Address AEDs In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Two bills sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties have been introduced to ensure protection against sudden cardiac arrest in PA schools. Senate Bill 512 will require that each school building in PA has at least one automated external defibrillator or AED placed in a central, accessible location and require school districts to create emergency action plans and certified emergency response teams to respond to incidents of sudden cardiac arrest. The second measure, Senate Bill 513 would require all coaches of athletic teams and supervisors of all after-school activities become certified in CPR and in the use of an AED. Both bills were referred to the PA Senate Education Committee.