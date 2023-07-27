Two Arrested In Lancaster Stabbing

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police charged a woman and a juvenile in connection with a stabbing incident. On July 25 at 9:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported fight on the 600 block of First Street. While officers were responding, the call was updated to a stabbing. On arrival, officers found an adult male victim who suffered from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. As a result of an investigation, 42-year-old Lashanda Nunn of Lancaster and a male juvenile were both arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Conspiracy.