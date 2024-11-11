Two Arrested In Coatesville School Bus Shooting

CHESTER COUNTY – Chester County authorities arrested two people involved with the shooting of a Coatesville Area School District school bus on October 10. 17-year-old Gabriel Johnson and 20-year-old Jose Medina, both from Coatesville, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other charges. Johnson has been charged as an adult. 18-year-old Jaki White-Marshall was previously charged shortly after the shooting. Police responded to the area of Hope Avenue and Charles Street for reports of someone shooting at a school bus. Detectives uncovered surveillance footage of the shooting that showed four males walking through the intersection—two began shooting down the street and struck the bus. An investigation determined that Johnson fired six shots at the school bus and that Medina was one of the individuals with Johnson during the shooting.