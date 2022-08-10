Two Area GOP Lawmakers Under Federal Scrutiny

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Area Congressman Scott Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The Republican says three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and seized his phone. Perry has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol incident. Meanwhile, PA’s Republican nominee for governor, Sen. Doug Mastriano appeared less than 15 minutes before the Jan. 6 committee and questioned the validity of the process and wanted to record the proceedings, according to his attorney. They are also planning legal action against the committee.