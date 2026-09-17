Two Area Community Colleges Receive Grants

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced more than $25.4 million in grants to 14 community colleges across the state to improve campus life for learners. The funds will help meet high-priority workforce facility needs, allow for major repairs and critical deferred maintenance, and help renovate and replace aging facilities, which no longer meet program demands. In our region, Harrisburg Area Community College and Reading Area Community College are recipients. Community colleges provide a wide range of two-year associate degree and certificate programs in occupational and technical areas and enable students in the arts, sciences, and other professions to easily transfer to four-year institutions.