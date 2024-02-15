Two Area Airports Get Federal Funds

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have announced that Harrisburg International Airport and Lancaster Airport are receiving $7.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively, in new infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Terminal Program. The funding for HIA will be used to replace up to six existing jet bridges, improving passenger boarding safety. The airport has received a total of $60.2 million in federal money since the start of 2021. Lancaster Airport has received $13.38 million in the same period of time. The latest award for Lancaster will be used to expand the airport’s screening capacity and hold room areas, allowing the airport to handle a larger volume of passengers.