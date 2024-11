Turn Back The Clock This Weekend

LANCASTER – This is the weekend to “fall back.” Daylight Saving Time comes to an official end this coming Sunday at 2 a.m. as we return to Standard Time. Clocks will turn back one hour at that time and you’ll get an extra hour of sleep. Make sure you remember to turn back your clocks one hour before bedtime Saturday night. It’s also a good time to replace your batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to keep you safe at home.