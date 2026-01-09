Turkey Survey From PA Game Commission

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks for ongoing research. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report the location of any turkey flocks they see across the state. Among other things, persons are asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds are seen. The information is being gathered now through March 15. You can report turkey sightings by clicking on the picture below. The Game Commission will assess sites for the potential to trap turkeys. Just like the last six winters, the Commission will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide. Turkeys will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg-banded and released on site.