Tuition Freeze For PA PASSHE Students

HARRISBURG – The Board of Governors for PA’s State System of Higher Education or PASSHE voted unanimously to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students for the 2024-25 academic year. This is the seventh consecutive year the tuition rate will remain the same at all 10 universities. The repeated freezes save students nearly 25% in tuition costs compared to the price if tuition had risen at the inflation rate for the last six years. PASSHE Board Chair, Dr. Cynthia Shapira thanked the governor and legislature for their increased investment which helps make the tuition freeze possible. She added that freezing tuition for another year was a top priority as they continue to transform the State System for the future, support opportunities for more people to get a valuable education, and prepare graduates to fill shortages throughout the workforce and serve their communities. The state budget invests an additional $35.1 million or 6%, in PASSHE universities. The Commonwealth has increased funding for PASSHE by 30% since 2021.