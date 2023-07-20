Tuition Freeze Again For PASSHE Students

HARRISBURG – The Board of Governors for PA‘s State System of Higher Education voted unanimously to freeze tuition for a sixth consecutive year and applauded the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro for their strong support of State System students. In addition to keeping in-state undergraduate tuition at $7,716 for another year, PASSHE students will receive $125 million in university-funded financial aid to help them afford their education. The tuition freeze and aid are possible due to increased state funding and PASSHE universities saving $300 million through a commitment to cost efficiencies. About 85,000 students attend PASSHE schools with many from low and middle income families. The institutions include Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.