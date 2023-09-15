Trying For A Second Senatorial Run

HARRISBURG (AP) – David McCormick plans to run for a U.S. Senate seat from PA for a second time. According to people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, he plans to announce his candidacy next week for the Republican nomination to take on three-term Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. The bid comes just a year after he narrowly lost an expensive and bruising GOP primary to heart surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Republicans believe the 58-year-old former hedge fund CEO will mount a serious challenge to Casey in a state that is critical to control of the White House and the Senate.