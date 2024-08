Trump/Vance Return To Keystone State This Week

PENNSYLVANIA – The Trump campaign will be back in PA this week. Vice Presidential Nominee, JD Vance is scheduled to deliver remarks on the economy and energy in Erie tomorrow at 3 p.m. President Trump will be making a stop at a rally in Johnstown this coming Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial.