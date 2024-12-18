Trump/Vance Elected During 60th PA Electoral College

HARRISBURG – Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt presided over the 60th PA Electoral College meeting, during which the 19 electors unanimously voted for Donald Trump for President and JD Vance for Vice President of the United States, in accordance with PA‘s popular vote results in the Nov. 5 election. Schmidt said this year, more than 7 million registered PA voters participated in the process to elect the president, and their voices have been heard. Schmidt thanked the 19 men and women in this year’s Electoral College who performed their Constitutional duty and reflected the wishes of the Commonwealth’s voters.