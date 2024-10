Trump To Hold Lancaster Town Hall

LANCASTER – The presidential campaign will be in our region this weekend. President Donald Trump will hold a town hall in Lancaster on Sunday, October 20. It will take place at the Lancaster County Convention Center at 25 S. Queen Street with doors opening at 2 p.m. and President Trump scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Tickets to the town hall with a limit of two per mobile number are available by clicking on the picture below.