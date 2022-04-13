Trump Intervenes In PA GOP Gubernatorial Primary

HARRISBURG (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is wading into PA’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Trump was critical of candidate Bill McSwain, who had been seeking Trump’s endorsement. Trump complained that the former federal prosecutor did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s claims of election fraud in PA after the 2020 presidential election. McSwain, who spent nearly three years as the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under Trump, says he’s proud of his record. Meanwhile, another GOP gubernatorial candidate, Jake Corman, had planned to drop out of the race, but changed his mind after he says Trump encouraged him to stay in.