Trump/Hogan Contest In Maryland’s GOP Governor’s Race

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Former President Donald Trump and Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan are not waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging Republican voters in his state to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, a delegate who represents Carroll and Frederick Counties. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

