Truck Search After Lebanon County Pedestrian Accident

LEBANON COUNTY – A search is underway for a truck involved in a hit and run accident in Lebanon County that struck a 20-year-old pedestrian. It happened Saturday, February 11 just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Lewis Road. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital after sustaining life threatening injuries. The striking vehicle was described as a green Ford Super Duty pick-up with a business logo on the side of the truck. Those who saw the truck fleeing the scene also reported it had silver or gray “side-style” tool boxes and a ladder rack. The truck was last seen turning west on Syner Road, driving towards Gravel Hill Road. Police released a photo believed to be the striking vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call North Londonderry Township Police at 717-838-5276.