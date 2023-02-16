Truck Involved in Lebanon County Hit/Run Found

LEBANON COUNTY – Police in Lebanon County say a truck involved in a pedestrian hit and run on February 11 has been recovered from a property in Dauphin County. Officers responded to the 200 block of Lewis Road for the incident. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital after sustaining life threatening injuries. Authorities say they are not releasing any further information since the investigation is ongoing. Derry Township Police and the PA State Police provided assistance at the Dauphin County location. Lebanon County’s North Londonderry Township Police expressed their gratitude to the public for their assistance and tips in the case.