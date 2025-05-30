Truck Damages Lancaster County Covered Bridge

LANCASTER COUNTY –A Lancaster County covered bridge will be closed until further notice. The Neff’s Mill Covered Bridge in the 1000 block of Penn Grant Road in West Lampeter Township sustained significant damage on Wednesday, May 27 around 7:15 p.m. after a box truck drove through the covered bridge. The truck also sustained damage and was towed from the scene. The uninjured driver was not from the area. The covered bridge is being inspected by Lancaster County Facilities Management and engineers from the Lancaster-based engineering firm, Rettew. Police say initial indications show the driver failed to obey posted signage indicating no trucks and failed to acknowledge height restrictions.