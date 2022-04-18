Trooper Struck In PA Turnpike Incident

LANCASTER – State Police say troopers opened fire and gave chase to two fleeing vehicles after one trooper was struck during a traffic stop on the PA Turnpike in Lancaster County. Troopers tried to stop two SUVs, one black and one white, in the eastbound lanes in Elizabeth Township shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said both SUVs then drove off at high speed, one hitting one of the troopers. Both troopers opened fire and then gave chase, but were unable to locate the vehicles. The white SUV may be a Dodge Durango with Massachusetts registration and a bike rack. There was no further information on the black SUV. Police said the trooper who was struck was taken to a hospital for evaluation; the extent of injuries was not disclosed. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.