Trooper Involved Shooting At Chester County House Fire

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County encountered a man with a gun while responding to a house fire. On April 3 around 7:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house fire at 42 Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township. During their response, numerous gunshots were heard. The man failed to respond to verbal commands from police. A trooper fired a shot at the man hitting his hand and leg. The suspect was taken to Reading Hospital in stable condition. Police confiscated a loaded silver revolver with live ammunition. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or the Chester County District Attorney’s Office at 610-344-6866.