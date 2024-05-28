Trio Sought For Lancaster County Thefts

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for three suspects wanted for theft and access device fraud after they stole wallets and credit cards making thousands of dollars in purchases. Warrants were issued for 41-year-old Jeferson Nue-Rosales; 67-year-old Cesar Limas-Urbisagastegui; and 32-year-old Liseth Romero-Berrospi. Authorities report on October 24, 2023, a victim’s wallet was stolen at the Lancaster Wegman’s. The stolen credit cards were then used to make a purchase over $1,982. On March 7, 2024, authorities say another wallet theft occurred at the Lancaster Whole Foods Market and used to make over $6,150 worth of purchases. Police were able to identify the suspects using security footage that matched that of the Wegman’s footage from 2023, implicating two men and one woman caught on camera. After another wallet theft at Whole Foods on April 25, 2024, authorities were able to further connect the events and suspects using more security footage. The third victim’s stolen wallet was used to make over $11,710 worth of purchases. All three were part of an organized theft group of South American origin that traveled the U.S. committing similar offenses. Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.