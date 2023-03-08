Trio Pushes For Four Day Workweek

HARRISBURG – Three PA lawmakers are pushing for a four day workweek. Dauphin County Rep. Dave Madsen, Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli, and Lehigh County Rep. Joshua Siegel are proposing legislation to incentivize companies to switch to a 4-day, 32-hour workweek. If an eligible employer participates in a 4-day workweek pilot program through the Department of Labor and Industry, they may be eligible for a state income tax credit. To receive the tax credit, a qualifying company would have to comply with certain requirements. In their co-sponsorship memo, the lawmakers say studies have shown that a 4-day workweek reduces employee stress, burnout, and fatigue. It also positively impacts an employee’s mental health, work-life balance, and physical wellbeing, all without negatively impacting a business’ productivity and revenue.