Tribute To A Fallen Police Officer

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state flag on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds fly at half-staff to honor Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo, who was shot in the line of duty on March 31 and died from his injuries. The state flag will remain lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, as well as on the day of Lt. Lebo’s funeral. Lebo, a 40-year-veteran of the Lebanon City Police, and three other officers responded to a call in the 1100 block of Forest Street. 34-year-old Travis Shaud of Lebanon was shot and killed by authorities after he killed Lebo and injured two other officers, Ryan Adams and Ryan Underkoffler, who are recuperating from their injuries. A procession for Lt. Lebo was held Saturday from Allentown to a funeral home in Lebanon.