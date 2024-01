Tree Falls On Vehicle Which Claims A Life

LANCASTER – One person died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Lancaster County on Saturday. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 600 block of McGrann Blvd in Manheim Township. The victim, identified as 75-year-old Paul Bischoffberger of Bird-in Hand, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. High winds were blowing at the time. The conditions caused Long’s Park to close for the day out of safety concerns.