Tree Falls On Vehicle In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two people were seriously hurt after a tree fell onto their vehicle in Lancaster County. Yesterday around 12:15 p.m., State Police responded to the area of Kirkwood Pike, south of Black Rock Road, in Colerain Township. Police found a Toyota Highlander with two occupants was traveling north on Kirkwood Pike during a period of heavy rain and winds. While headed north, a large tree was uprooted and collapsed on the vehicle striking the front top windshield. Both occupants were taken to Lancaster General with serious injuries. PSP was assisted by local fire and EMS personnel.