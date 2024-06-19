Tree Climb Highlights Impact Of Investments In Sustainable Forestry

CLAYSBURG -PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined Danville Area High School agriculture teacher and forester Van Wagner at Blue Knob State Park in Bedford County to raise awareness of PA’s hardwood forests and the investments in agriculture and recreation to grow help grow PA’s economy. Redding said the value of PA forests extends far beyond the $39 billion the hardwoods industry feeds into the economy every year. Parks like Blue Knob serve as crucial hubs for tourism and recreation, offering opportunities to recharge physically and connect with nature and family. The Shapiro Administration is investing in forest management practices that ensure that the forests, and the jobs and families who rely on them will be here in the future. During the hike, Wagner climbed the tallest tree in the park, the 46th climb of his ’67 Trees on 67 Mountains in 67 Counties’ project.