Treatment Court Bill Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed Senate Bill 475 into law. The bipartisan measure amends Title 42 of the PA Consolidated Statutes to more clearly define the structure and purpose of treatment courts, such as drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans’ courts. The specialized courts play a major role in addressing substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and other underlying issues that frequently contribute to criminal behavior. The courts provide structured, treatment-focused alternatives to incarceration, helping participants rehabilitate and reintegrate into society. It will enable the judicial system to better coordinate oversight and funding requests for the courts.