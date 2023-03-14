Transparency Sought In College Sports Betting Companies

UNDATED (AP) – College campuses nationwide are striking deals with sports betting companies eager to promote their brands in stadiums, on radio broadcasts, and on athletic department websites..The University of Maryland made their agreements through third-party companies which means they can be shielded from public view as open records laws don’t apply to privately held companies. The lack of transparency concerns gambling addiction experts and others already troubled by the impact of legalized sports betting on colleges. Maryland Del. Jared Solomon of Montgomery County, Vice Chair of the Education and Economic Development Subcommittee, said he was unaware of the third-party deals and wanted to hear from officials about why the sports betting contract for the University of Maryland isn’t available to the public. Solomon wants more details on the contract and hoped that release of the sports betting agreement “would not rise to the level of requiring legislation.”