Transitioning PA’s Legislature To Part-Time

HARRISBURG – One state lawmaker is proposing that PA transition to a part-time legislature. Franklin County Rep. Paul Schemel says PA is one of only a handful of states with a full-time legislature, with salaries for even rank-and-file lawmakers now in the six figures. The compensation, per diems, and other benefits give the state the dubious honor of ranking among the nation’s most expensive legislatures. He added that lawmakers have not even been called into session this year for substantive work. Schemel has reintroduced legislation seeking to reduce legislative salaries to $25,000 a year and compress session calendars. House Bill 293 would amend the 1983 Public Official Compensation Law to update salaries and eliminate health care benefits as a transition to a part-time legislature.