Training The Hospitality Industry In Human Trafficking Awareness

HARRISBURG – Human-trafficking awareness training would be mandated for PA workers in the hospitality industry, including for online lodging and reservation companies, under a bill that gained final approval in the PA House and Senate. Bill supporters say training staff who are most engaged with guests in hotels, motels, and other short-term lodging options how to recognize and report suspected trafficking will make a big difference in eliminating it from our communities. House Bill 1286 is now on the governor’s desk.