Train/Truck Collision In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – No one was hurt after a train collided with a truck in Lancaster County. Emergency crews were dispatched yesterday at 9:24 a.m. to Auction Road at Warehouse Road in Penn Township for a Norfolk Southern train and commercial pick-up truck pulling a trailer containing farm equipment that had collided. The truck suffered minor damage due to the train traveling at low speed through the area. Norfolk Southern Police and PA State Police are investigating.