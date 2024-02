Train/Tractor Trailer Crash In Carlisle

CARLISLE – Police in Cumberland County investigated a collision between a tractor trailer and a train. It happened yesterday morning in the 400 block of N. Bedford Street in Carlisle. No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured around the area for an extended period of time. There was a minor fluid spill from the truck. No hazardous materials were on the train, and there is no concern for public safety.