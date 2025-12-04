Train Derailment In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities responded to a train derailment in Lancaster County. It happened yesterday afternoon at the Route 72 railroad crossing near the Fruitville Pike in Manheim. A Norfolk Southern train came off its rails and blocked the roadway for a number of hours. The train did not overturn. There were no hazardous materials on board, no leakages, and no injuries reported from the incident. Traffic in the area had to face detours until the train could be moved. Norfolk Southern is investigating what caused the derailment.