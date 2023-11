Tragedy On A York County Farm

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office says a boy died after being found unresponsive at his family’s farm. 5-year-old Daniel Esh of the 5400 block of Prospect Hill Road in North Codorus Township was located last Friday evening in a building in which a generator had been operating. An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The death was ruled accidental.