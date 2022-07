Tragedy At Southern York County Campground

NEW FREEDOM – A missing 12-year-old boy from a southern York County campground has been found dead. Southern Regional Police reported that Pay Kahi was reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom. The boy had been part of a youth group at the campground. The York County Coroner reports that he was found deceased in a pool just before 2 a.m. today.