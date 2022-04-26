Tragedy At A Chester County Home

KENNETT SQUARE – The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and East Marlborough Township Police are investigating an apparent double homicide and suicide that happened Monday April 25 at a home in Kennett Square. Two adults and a child were found dead at the scene. Chester County D.A. Deb Ryan called it “an inconceivable tragedy for the victims’ family, their loved ones, and our community.” Police responded to a well-being check at a home on Federal Walk. When they arrived, police found a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child dead of apparent gunshot wounds. A semi-automatic handgun was observed on the floor near the man. Detectives learned that there was a history of domestic violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866.