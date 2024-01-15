Traffic Restrictions On Lancaster County’s Route 30

HARRISBURG –PennDOT announced that nighttime lane restrictions will be in place for the next two weeks on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, the left lane of Route 30 will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of Monday, January 15 through Thursday, January 18, and the following week, Monday, January 22, through Thursday, January 25. The restrictions will be in place so the contractor can demolish the existing median pier of the old bridge that carried Centerville Road over Route 30 and begin constructing a new pier at the same location. There may be delays. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and watch for slow-moving traffic.