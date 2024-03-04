Traffic Alert Involving Centerville Road Project

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced there will be traffic restrictions this week at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Today, traffic will be shifted on northbound Centerville Road approaching the ramp to eastbound Route 30 so guiderail repairs can be made. Southbound Centerville Road traffic will not be impacted; however, flaggers will be on hand to assist truck traffic in making turns at the ramp. Tomorrow, a left lane restriction will be in place on eastbound Route 30 at the Centerville Road overpass so a median attenuator can be repaired. The entire $36.3 million project is expected to be completed by July 2025.